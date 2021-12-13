Netflix’s black comedy with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Netflix is ​​going to close the year with a flourish. This, because in December it reaches the platform Don’t look up.

We are talking about an expected high-budget movie, which is one of the streaming bets for this 2021.

And of course, if it has as protagonists Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, that come together to give life to this black comedy that puts a twist on the classic and dramatic movies about the end of the world.

The names of its cast do not stop surprising, because it also has the participation of Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Outstanding characters who act under the script and direction of the Oscar winner, Adam McKay (The big bet).

Without a doubt, a production that promises for all the above, and that comes to Netflix this December 24. And beware, since December 9 you can also see it in some cinemas.

A desperate campaign

In Don’t look up, an astronomy student (Jennifer Lawrence) and her teacher (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover that an asteroid orbits very close to Earth Y threatens to destroy everything.

The problem is that despite the fact that they tell about their finding on television, social networks and even the President (Meryl Streep), nobody seems to care.

So they launch a desperate campaign to warn the world about this catastrophe before it is too late.

A task that turns out to be more comical than they imagined, facing obstacles in which more than one will make fun of them.

You can see below the trailer of Don’t look up.