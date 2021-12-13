Natalie ‘THORman’ biceps surprise on set of Love and Thunder

MEXICO CITY.

The return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster In Thor 4: Love and Thunder, after her absence in Ragnarok, she can only say one thing: sooner or later it will be she who wields the Mjolnir, the mighty hammer of the God of Thunder. A moment that Marvel fans have been waiting for a long time and, in fact, it has already happened, as shown in the latest leaked video from the set of Love and Thunder.

A new clip from the filming of Thor 4 in Atlanta has been posted on Twitter showing what appears to be the moment when Jane Foster receive the mighty hammer of Thor. In fact, the images are very revealing, as it shows the same set in which Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy were seen playing Loki and Hela respectively in a New Asgard theater.

The photos from the shoot show a structure built in New Asgard in the same place where Odin died in Ragnarok and Hela destroyed the hammer with her bare hands. The Uru metal shards of the Mjolnir are still scattered on the ground, guarded by Asgardian guards.

The video, for its part, shows what could well be the moment in which Jane Foster is possessed by the power of Mjolnir, as it is seen as the double of the actress, suspended in the air and with an extra holding it from his feet, he writhes in midair within the same stage.

His convulsive movements indicate that the character is somehow transforming, and the consequences for Asgardian build, and for Thor’s own temperament are unpredictable.

NATALIE PORTMAN’S BICEPS

Parallel to the video in which Jane Foster absorbs Thor’s energy, some photographs have appeared of the set in which Natalie Portman is seen showing off muscles, That could well be a prosthesis that makes her body resemble that of Chris Hemsworth or simply the result of the actress’s hard training.

An image that quickly has become viral and it has sparked enthusiasm among fans.

“Natalie Portman is doing weights in a big way!” Writes one Twitter user, while another adds that “she would like to formally request that Portman break it in half.” “Natalie was kidnapped,” adds another tweeter. “Natalie Portman is awakening feelings in me that I never thought would exist“, adds a fan, while another tweeter has decided to put the epithet of”Natalie THORman“.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022.