Natalie Portman to make television debut with Lupita Nyong’o on Apple TV +

Natalie Portman will debut on television with the Mexican keniana Lupita nyong’o in Lady in the Lake, limited series from the platform of streaming Apple TV + to be directed by Alma Har’el, who caused a sensation among critics with her debut feature Honey Boy, reported this Wednesday the digital giant.

Centered in the 60s in Baltimore (United States) and inspired by the novel of the same name by Laura Lippman, Lady in the lake will tell the story of a woman (Portman) who He reinvents himself as an investigative journalist to solve a series of murders.

In this effort to find the culprits, the journalist crosses her path with a working mother (played by Lupita Nyong’o) who is committed to defending the black population.

Winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for the film Black swan (2010), Natalie Portman plans to return to the saga of Thor Marvel in the fourth film, titled Thor: Love and Thunder and that it will be released in 2022 if the pandemic allows it.

Natalie Portman’s filmography includes other films such as Closer (2004), V for Vendetta (2005) or Jackie (2016). For her part, Lupita Nyong’o took the statuette for 12 Years a Slave (2013).

The actress born in Mexico City in 1983 has also stood out in other films such as Black panther (2018), Us (2019) or Little monsters (2019).

Looking to the future, Lupita nyong’o has a release pending The 355, a spy tape in which she is accompanied by Penélope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, and Fan Bingbing.

