Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o to star in new Apple TV + series

MADRID, 11 Mar. (CulturaOcio) –

Natalie Portman Y Lupita nyong’o will star ‘Lady in the Lake’, the new Apple TV + series. Alma Har’el, a director who triumphed at Sundance with her debut feature ‘Honey Boy’ will be the director and screenwriter of this fiction that will mark the debut of Portman and Nyong’o as protagonists on the small screen.

The series is bathed in Laura Lippman’s novel of the same name, ‘The Lady of the Lake’, which was published in 2019 and is set in the city of Baltimore during the sixties and inspired by two real characters.

Portman will play Maddie schwartz, a mother and stay-at-home mom who turns her life around as an investigative journalist and begins tracking down a series of murders. Lupita Nyong’o, meanwhile, will interpret Cleo Sherwood, a purely employed mother and activist in favor of the rights of the black community.

Along with Har’el, the script will also be the work of Dre ryan (‘The man in the castle’) and as much as Portman and Nyong’o will also appear on the series as executive producers..

Oscar winner for best actress for ‘Black Swan’, Portman is currently shooting ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth installment in the Marvel saga directed by Taika Waititi. Nyong’o She won the Oscar as best supporting actress for her work in ’12 years of slavery ‘and has also participated in the Marvel Universe in films such as’ Black Panther’ or ‘Avengers: Endgame’.