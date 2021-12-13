most completions in NFL history

The Buccaneers quarterback outpointed the brand’s previous player, Drew Brees, in the first half of the game against the Bills.

Tom brady does not tire of adding records of the NFL in his name, apparently.

This afternoon, before the Buffalo bills in match of Week 14 played in Raymond James Stadium, Brady another historical mark of the NFL by becoming the league’s all-time leader in passes completed.

No one has completed more passes in NFL history than Tom Brady. Getty Images

The quarterback of the Tampa bay buccaneers entered the game against Bills with 7,125 full passes to his name, to 17 connected shipments of Drew Brees. Brady it took less than a half game to beat Brees in the blush, with the 18th encounter pass coming in a second time and 10 at the 0:56 mark of the second period, sending 5 yards to the running back Leonard fournette.

Brady he capped the first half with 19 completions of 26 attempts for 216 yards and a touchdown.

With the new record, Brady already bears the historical marks of the NFL for passing yards (83,191) and touchdown passes (616), plus completions, until game halftime against Buffalo.

Between active players, Ben roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh steelers is the one who comes closest to Brady in terms of total passes completed in the NFL, with 5,347.

Brady he finished the game with 31 completions, leaving him at 7,156 for life. Also, he completed two touchown passes to set the new all-time high at 617, and set the record for passing yards at 83,338.

The Bucs they beat the Bills in overtime 33-27.

Brady is in its second season with Tampa bay, after leading them to the victory of the Super Bowl LV last year, after signing with the franchise of Florida as a free agent. Brady spent his first 20 seasons of NFL with the New england patriots, whom he led to nine appearances of Super bowl with six wins.