Most anticipated action movies of 2022 … it will be a year that will hit hard!

This week we review the most anticipated action films of 2022 among which we find John Wick 4, Mission: Impossible 7, Moonfall and Jurassic World Dominion.

The year 2022 is going to start with enormous power! We will have back numerous action franchises but also original and novel titles that will seek to raise our adrenaline.

There may not be a more anticipated title than Mission impossible 7 and not only because of the appetizers that Paramount has been offering us but because of the long delay in filming … Of course, we blindly trust the binomial made up of Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie that has given us so much joy.

We stayed a little longer with our favorite sprinter (you have to see what Tom likes to run) because also, with many accumulated flying hours, we will see him reprise his role as Top gun in its late sequel, Maverick.

But it is not the only franchise that returns. We will have the new delivery of John wick and it couldn’t be more interesting!

With extra nostalgia it will hit the billboards Jurassic World Dominion, a highly anticipated film in which we will have Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum back.

And beware, we finish our review of the sagas with another of the sequels that has been made to beg … Avatar 2! We will return to Pandora to explore its underwater worlds and learn about the new threats that will loom over the Na’vi.

Michael Bay and Roland Emmerich, two heavyweights of the action cinema, they come back with completely new projects. The first will launch Escape plan and the second Moonfall, a catastrophe movie in which the Moon is deviated from its orbit to collide with Earth.

The Russo brothers also have plans involving persecution and state secrets in The gray man, but long before, Agents 355 We will have already plunged into the intestines of the CIA to see how an elite group is created with the mission of recovering a weapon from the hands of lethal mercenaries.

The hitmen of Bullet train They will provide us with great fight choreographies inside a Japanese bullet train (speed inside and outside the means of transport are guaranteed) and The Adam Project it will mix action with time travel, introducing some non-disposable sci-fi elements.

To all this we would have to add the superhero movies, to which we have dedicated a special video, because they are many and very juicy in the coming year.

2022 is shaping up to be very complete and full of strong emotions! What is the action movie you are looking forward to the most?