More than 500 million people fall into extreme poverty due to not being able to pay medical expenses

More than 500 million people are falling into extreme poverty due to having to pay medical expenses out of their own pocket, according to two reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank, which confirm that the COVID pandemic -19 can slow down two decades of progress toward greater health coverage.

These are the conclusions of two reports presented on the International Day of Universal Health Coverage, which highlight the devastating impact of COVID-19 on people’s ability to obtain and pay for health care.

In 2020, the pandemic overwhelmed health systems. As a result, for example, immunization coverage declined for the first time in ten years, and deaths from tuberculosis and malaria increased, the WHO-World Bank press release notes.

The pandemic also triggered worst economic crisis since the 1930s, making it increasingly difficult to pay for health care.

“Even before the pandemic, 500 million people were being pushed (or pushed further) into extreme poverty due to payments they made for health care. Organizations expect that number to be considerably higher now.

“There is no time to lose“said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.” All governments must immediately resume and accelerate efforts to ensure that each of their citizens can access health services without fear of financial consequences.

“This means reinforce public spending on health and social support, and increase their focus on primary health care systems that can provide essential care close to home. “

“Before the pandemic, many countries had made progress. But they were not strong enough. This time we must build health systems that are strong enough to withstand shocks, such as the next pandemic, and stay on course for universal health coverage.” he added.

Governments must make tough decisions

New reports from the WHO and the World Bank also warn that financial difficulties are likely to worsen further as poverty grows, incomes decline and governments face tighter fiscal constraints.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, almost 1 billion people spent more than 10% of their family budget on health“said Juan Pablo Uribe, director of Health, Nutrition and Population at the World Bank.”This is not acceptable, especially since the poorest people are the most affected. Within a restricted fiscal space, governments will have to make difficult decisions to protect and increase health budgets, “he added.

In 2019, before the pandemic, 68% of the world’s population was covered by essential health services, such as reproductive health services; immunization; the treatment of HIV, tuberculosis and malaria; and services to diagnose and treat noncommunicable diseases such as cancer, heart conditions, and diabetes.

But they haven’t made care more affordable. “As a result, the poorest groups and those living in rural areas are the least able to obtain health services, and the least likely to be able to cope with the consequences of paying for them.”

The pandemic hits the countries without universal healthcare the hardest

In his message to mark the Day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that as the third year of the pandemic approaches, “we must urgently strengthen our health systems to ensure that they are equitable, resilient and capable of meeting the everyone’s needs, including their mental health. “

He added that “the shockwaves of this health emergency are hitting countries harder that lack health systems capable of providing quality and affordable care for all. “

If the world is to achieve the goal of achieving universal health coverage by 2030, governments need to make “more and smarter investments in the fundamentals of health systems, with an emphasis on primary health care, essential services, and underserved populations, “Guterres said.

“The uneven distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the last year has been a global moral failure. We must learn from this experience. The pandemic will not end for any country until it ends for all countries,” said the UN chief.

Insufficient reforms in America

At 46% of the countries of the Americas continue to have interruptions in the provision of health services due to the pandemic. The director of the Pan American Health Organization, Carissa Etienne, has asked countries to urgently prioritize public investment to ensure resilient health systems that leave no one behind.

Etienne highlighted that maternal and child health, communicable diseases, routine immunization, and the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases are being particularly affected by COVID-19.

The PAHO director added that health systems “must be able to respond effectively to crises while maintaining basic functions,” but initial data suggest that excessive mortality and morbidity are increasing.

Despite the countries committing to universal health in 1978 by adopting the Alma-Ata declaration, the PAHO Director stressed that progress towards health system reform over the decades has been insufficient.

“We have not seen the scale of transformations we need to ensure that we can provide care to all people, nor the scale in the capacity to improve preparedness and response during public health emergencies, ”he said