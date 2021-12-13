Modesto Rivera is 88 years old and saw the Atlas champion in 1951 … and 2021

In 1951, thousands of Atlas fans celebrated the first championship in the team’s history. One of them was Modesto Rivera Morales, who at 18 supported the club on that occasion. Last night, at the Jalisco Stadium, and at 88 he was able to see his champion team again.

“I was 18 years old in that championship. I remember a lot celebrating the team of my loves and surely I celebrated more but already some things are blurry ”, Don Modesto tells Reporte Indigo while the fans who little by little came to know their story and congratulate.

Like all good Mexicans, the love for the team is a religion and on that occasion it was no exception: “I do remember that I was working, but the Atlas is the Atlas,” he said, laughing.

It took 70 years for him to relive this feeling of joy, but before entering the stadium, the tradition is sacred: first the team enters to show their support and then he.

Modesto may be one of the very few fans who can afford to boast that he was present at both Atlas championships.

Read also: El León is one step away from the title in Liga MX: 3-2 defeat to Atlas

“I think that now if they are champions it can give me a heart attack, but I want to see him champion,” he explains while laughing before starting the game.

And yes, the game was dramatic and had to be resolved in the penalty shoot-out. Julio Furch scored the goal that broke the drought and with which Don Modesto, surely, exploded in jubilation, like thousands of Atlas fans.