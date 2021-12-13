Microsoft confesses in its Xbox documentary that closing Lionhead “was a mistake”

Less than a month ago, Xbox celebrated its 20th anniversary as a division of Microsoft. On the occasion of their 20th anniversary they published a series of collaborations, an interactive museum for our browsers and even a 6-episode documentary; in which they tell us about the successes and failures of the brand from its creation to the present day. In one of the episodes we can see how Shannon Loftis, the head of the World’s Edge studio, the vice president Sarah Bond and the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, talk about Lionhead Studios and the bad decisions that were made.

Lionhead was a British studio that was acquired by Microsoft in 2006 and closed in 2016. Many of you will remember them for the development and creation of the Fable saga, an exclusive Xbox title that after several years has a new installment underway. .

Microsoft learned a lot from the Lionhead shutdown

The three present in the episode reflected on what the Lionhead purchase and its subsequent closure entailed. The main causes of the disappearance of the study was a consequence of bad assignments and failures. Sarah Bond, who leads the game business development team at Microsoft, classified the study’s closure as a bug.

We acquired Lionhead in 2006 and closed it in 2016. A couple of years later we reflected on that experience. What did we learn and how do we not repeat our mistakes?

Shannon Loftis, who headed the global publishing at the time, added:

One of the biggest mistakes we learned from in the past was Lionhead. We had already released Fable 1, and it was a success… People wanted more, so we bought Lionhead. They were good years. But after Fable 2, the Kinect appeared and the Fable-Kinect marriage never really formed. And then Fable: The Journey was a passionate project for a lot of people, but I think it deviated significantly from the pillars of what made Fable 1 and 2 so popular.

Finally, the current director of Xbox, Phil Spencer, concluded with a reflection on how Microsoft is acting today in the purchase of studios and reflecting on the British studio.

You get a studio for what they’re cool for right now, and your job is to help them speed up the way they do what they do, not speed up what you do.

Observing the trail that Xbox is leaving us in their actions, purchases and publications, plus the statements that many developers leave us, we think that today they have learned from their mistakes and have improved as much as possible.