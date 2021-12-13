Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa: “Today The Sopranos would not have that cast” | The actors and the validity of the series

James Gandolfini finally felt liberated from Tony Soprano. In his role as the scowling capomafia, blood on his hands, and existential conflict, he had transformed television. The Sopranos it was a hit about a crime family in crisis, and its star had been enthroned in pop culture. But that it had its price. “It became a trademark, and that it affected him“, He says Steve Schirripa, who played the loyal soldier Bobby Baccalieri. “He was never comfortable with being the center of attention.”

A few weeks before Gandolfini’s death in 2013 -because of a heart attack in an Italian hotel, at age 51– his co-star Michael Imperioli had last seen him. It looked different. The two men were close, their dynamic on screen – he played Tony’s nephew, the ambitious Christopher Moltisanti– It was replicated outside of her. “I was really happy“Imperioli says solemnly.” Six years had passed since the end, and I felt that some of the madness had quieted, something of that identification with the character. He finally felt like him. “

Of course, Gandolfini died without knowing that The Sopranos they would explode again. Today it seems impossible to escape the series, perhaps more than between 1999 and 2007, when it aired in Hbo. It even has an even bigger fan base. Its newfound popularity was substantial in 2020: WarnerMedia noted that it had experienced a 179% increase in viewers in streaming, perhaps also a product of the beginning of the pandemic. Sopranos Out of Context, the Twitter account that throws photos randomly, reached 100 thousand followers. And it was also The saints of the mafia, the prequel starring his son Michael, and three podcasts by former cast members dedicated to the show. Imperioli and Schirripa drive one of them, Talking Sopranos, Y they just released the book Woke Up This Morning, a history of the series full of anecdotes.

What would Gandolfini have thought of all that? Imperioli laughs. “I think I would have popped him!” Gandolfini eluded the press, refused to appear on television programs or give interviews. “I believe that He would be damned proud of his son. That would have made him very happy. But if the new popularity of the show put him in the position that people wanted him to speak to the press or go to events, I doubt he would have. “

Imperioli speaks from New York, the same city from where Schirripa will speak a few days later. Separate conversations are helpful. In Talking Sopranos, the duo has a curious back and forth; Imperioli as the pensive storyteller, Schirripa chipping in with scathing, thick jokes and a hint of Robert De Niro. They work so well together, it’s hard to imagine them separately.

Imperioli felt that The Sopranos had been a phenomenon again in 2019, when he was approached by a fan in Central Park: a Scottish teenager who showed him a christopher tattoo In your leg. “It seems that no occasional fans from The Sopranos “, He says. “Either they never saw it, or they know everything about the series.” Schirripa has yet to come across someone with a Bobby tattoo, and he imagines that would be something strange. “I mean, I had my favorite series, but I don’t want seinfeld on my arm“, Serie.

There are many theories as to why The Sopranos It became massive again: it is a dramatic reflection of a society in terminal decline; Not unlike 1999, we are all as depressed, tired, and angry as those characters; everyone had her on their mental “series to watch” list and gave her a chance at quarantine. Imperioli believes it touches on socio-political issues that only became obvious later. “It has to do with the emptiness of American dream”, points out. “The imposture of all that: consumer culture, materialism, making more money, getting better jobs and houses than the previous generation. And at the end of the day, none of that fills your spirit. They have convinced us that there is nothing more important, but it is a void. “

Whatever the explanation, the revival also unlocked aspects of the show’s story that might otherwise have been forgotten. An excerpt from the next HBO oral history, one that doesn’t paint the easier side of Gandolfini. The book describes the actor’s compassion and vulnerability, but also your struggles with substance abuse, the clashes with the HBO staff and the moments when production stopped. Woke up this morning He doesn’t get into it that much, though he occasionally winks at trouble on set. In light of Gandolfini’s death, does Imperoli feel that he must protect his memory?

“Absolutely, and I would extend that to any friend I consider to be close,” he says. “There were times when we didn’t get along, especially if it was late at night and we were kind of past it. We could be idiots like everyone else, but ultimately he he was one of the best guys i ever worked with. “

The actor remembers the tabloid stories in the tabloids after death, and the fury they produced. “They talked about this or that, or that I didn’t show up for work, and I said ‘Really? The guy died two days ago and are we going to get into it? ‘ I found it very unpleasant. Do you think your son is going to want to hear that? “He sighs.” We know we have flaws. He wasn’t a saint, and neither am I, and no one on the show. No one I know. What is the point?”

It makes sense that the cast members fought and quickly made up – they were a family. Woke up this morning goes into detail about the casting process. The only requirement of the creator David chase It was that the entire main cast had to be Italian-American – a rule that did not apply to the younger actors – but also that they were brought together by a kind of sense of gravity. The vast majority were hardworking actors and actresses, the salt of New York. Others had a life of the same intensity: Tony sirico (Paulie Walnuts) had spent twenty months in prison; Steven Van Zandt -alias Silvio Dante- left the E Street Ban de Bruce springsteen; Vincent Pastore (Big Pussy) ran nightclubs, and Schirripa had worked managing entertainment at a Las Vegas casino. “We all had a working-class background,” He says. “No one was supported by a daddy trust in Los Angeles.”

Imperioli is not sure that this cast could be assembled today. mentions two series that emerged from the shadows of The Sopranos: Mad Men Y Breaking Bad. The first headed by Jon hamm -a complete stranger when he started-, the second by Bryan cranston, who had previously been the father of Malcolm in the Middle. “Today they would probably want a star instead of a character actor,” he says. “Look what Apple did with The Morning Show, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Or Amazon with Hunters, They got Al Pacino! What worked then on television was unknown. Now it’s a bit like the Hollywood star system. They try to be yielding even before we started, having a great name buckled up. “

It’s also hard to imagine any of those celebrity-filled shows being as much debated in the future as The Sopranos, mentioning only that last scene that polarized the discussions. An infamous cut to black instead of the expected shot taken from Tony’s point of view as he looks up as he prepares to eat with his family – it could have been an execution or absolutely nothing, and it continues to divide fan opinions 14 years after. Imperioli is convinced that he was murdered, Schirripa not so much. “I always thought Tony Soprano survived!” He says. “He is alive and well with his family. I understand the reasons for thinking that he dies, and I do not disagree with them, but I only hope that they did not kill him in front of his family. Or, God forbid, that they did not kill. To his family.”

It is a position that speaks indirectly of the subtleties of The Sopranos and its characters. In a show about a murderer, his morally compromised wife, his raucous daughter, and his somewhat stupid son, what absolutely everyone hates is getting one of them killed.

