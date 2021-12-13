Michael Giacchino will compose the music ‘Thor: Love and thunder’

As with most of the movies that Marvel plans to launch in its phase 4, we have no idea what will happen to Thor: Love and Thunder. We know that the villain will be Christian Bale, playing Gorr the Butcher of Gods and that Natalie Portman and her Jane Foster will inherit Thor’s hammerBut we don’t know how that transition will occur or what the fate of Chris Hemsworth’s Avenger will be. The fourth film of the superhero makes him a member of the MCU with more solo films, although specifically in this one he will once again be accompanied by Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan as their corresponding Guardians of the Galaxy. The film is in full post-production, which has led Michael Giacchino to confirm your position as composer of the original soundtrack.

The composer who won the Oscar for Up is a regular contributor to the Disney group, having created the sonic identity of several Marvel stories, such as the Spider-Man installments or Doctor Strange. But where Giacchino has shone the most is at Pixar. To the success of Up, it must be added that the one from New Jersey composed the original soundtrack of Incredibles 1 and 2, Cars 2, Reverse Y Coconut. Within the field of science fiction, he has the honor of having been in two of the space sagas with the most fans, being part of the music department of the first Star trek by JJ Abrams and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Taika Waititi returns to direct a story of the heir of Asgard, after the great results obtained with Thor: Ragnarok. The delivery that chronologically precedes Avengers: infinity war, is considered as best solo hero movie, but also like one of the strongest in the UCM. It is therefore the second collaboration between the New Zealander and Michael Giacchino after signing together the success of Jojo Rabbit.

Thor: Love and thunder It will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022, standing right in the chronological center of phase 4 of Marvel. Then they will arrive Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Y a hypothetical final date with The Fantastic Four.