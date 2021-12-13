Michael B. Jordan discussed Sylvester Stallone’s absence in Creed 3

Recently Sylvester Stallone confirmed that he will not play again Rocky Balboa in the new installment of Believe. Now, the protagonist and director of the new film, Michael B. Jordan, referred in a new interview to the departure of the actor in the third part of the series.

In conversation with IGN (via Games Radar), Jordan said that “Sly already made it known that he won’t be coming back for this one, but I think that, you know, his essence and his spirit … there is always going to be some Rocky in Adonis. But this is the Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around it in the future. So there will always be respect and huge amounts of love for what he did, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward together with the family he has created. “.

Sylvester Stallone created the character of Rocky Balboa and played him during six films of the original saga and then return as a secondary in the first two installments of Creed, the latter of which he also co-wrote. Creed 3, meanwhile, is in development with Jordan as director and Ryan coogler in the role of producer, based on a story written by Keenan coogler (Space Jam: A New Legacy) Y Zach Baylin (King richard).