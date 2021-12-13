Messi vs Real Madrid and all the matches of the round of 16

Madrid: a city and 2 realities in the Champions League 2:16

(CNN Spanish) – UEFA, the governing body of European football, canceled the first draw of the Champions League round of 16 due to technical problems. Finally, after a couple of hours, the draw was carried out again, which determined the crosses for the start of the play-offs phase of the most important tournament for clubs in the world.

And in the new draw, Lionel Messi’s PSG will have a tough cross against Real Madrid of Spain. La “Pulga” will once again face the club in the Spanish capital, reissuing the old duels from when he wore the Barcelona shirt.

In addition, Manchester City will play against Sporting de Portugal; Liverpool will meet Inter of Italy; and Ajax from the Netherlands will do it against Benfica.

In the rest of the games, Bayern Munich will face Salzburg of Austria; Manchester United will play Atlético de Madrid; defending champion Chelsea will face Lille of France while Juventus will be eliminated against Villarreal of Spain.

The first leg matches will be played on February 15, 16, 22 and 23, while the rematches will be on March 8, 9, 15 and 16.

All Champions League round of 16 matches

Manchester City vs Sporting

Liverpool vs Inter

Ajax vs Benfica

Real Madrid vs PSG

Bayern Munich vs Salzburg

Manchester United vs Atlético de Madrid

Chelsea vs Lille

Juventus vs Villarreal

The annulled draw that faced Messi with Cristiano

In the first draw held in Nyon (Switzerland) there were some technical difficulties, due to the fact that Manchester United was initially incorrectly paired with Villarreal, since both teams shared a group in the previous round and, therefore, could not meet. .

Apparently United did not re-enter the hype for the next game, but the draw continued as normal.

UEFA declared the initial draw void and the new draw is expected to take place on Monday.

“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs officials on which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League. UEFA, “read a UEFA statement.

The initial draw had led to an exciting tie between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, in which Cristiano Ronaldo would resume his rivalry with Lionel Messi.