Messi and CR7 meet in the 8th Final

The Argentinian Leo Messi and portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo will reissue their unforgettable duels in one of the stellar clashes of the Eighth Final of the Champions League who will oppose PSG with the Manchester United, Meanwhile he Atlético de Madrid Throw a dart at the almighty and mighty Bayern Munich.

Messi and Cristiano They have changed shirts. One has headed to Paris in search of finding the continental hits recently lost in the Barcelona and the other, which started from Real Madrid to Turin, has almost returned to its origins to be the benchmark of the new Manchester United.

The Chelsea, defending champion, also passed second after the Juventus. Will face the Lille, who surprisingly topped his series ahead of the Salzburg and Sevilla, which started with the favorite poster.

The Real MadridKing of the competition, it was the Spanish team that had the most fortune on paper, although its rival, Benfica, was the one that eliminated Barcelona and proved to have arguments to pose problems to anyone. The Italian coach will return Carlo Ancelotti to La Luz, the scene of the Tenth. A duel with a taste of history (the Portuguese beat the Whites in the 1962 final) and with an exciting present for both teams.

Worse unemployed left the Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal. The set of Diego Pablo Simeone his future will be played against one of the great favorites, the almighty Bayern Munich and that of Unai emery to the City from Pep Guardiola, another of the main contenders for the title.

The AthleticHowever, it grows before the strongest teams, who demand the most, even knowing that it will have to improve, and even historical insults spur the rojiblancos even more, and the Villarreal It has shown that it shows its face in the best scenarios as well.

The Salzburg, first Austrian team in the Eighth Final of the Champions, after leaving the Seville, will be the rival of Liverpool, and the Inter Meets him Ajax, one of the teams that has set a Group stage brightest in a reissue of the 1972 Rotterdam final, when the team he led Johan cruyff it girded its second continental crown in a row.

On the way to the Saint Petersburg Final As of this season, there will be no double value for goals in the opposite field.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: POTRO GUTIÉRREZ: REAL ESPAÑA WILL DISPUTE THE FINAL IN HONDURAS BEFORE THE OLIMPIA