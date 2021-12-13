Mercedes gets its “Autopilot” approved in Germany

Image : Mercedes Benz

Mercedes-Benz reached a major milestone in the autonomous car race over the weekend. The German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) granted the approval of the Mercedes-Benz level 3 system autonomous under the UN-R157 from 2022.

With the opening of the Road Traffic Act (StVG) for level 3 systems in 2017, Germany was the first country to create a legal basis for the use of these systems. When we talk about Level 3 we mean the automated driving function that takes over certain driving tasks, although the driver must be prepared to take control of the vehicle at all times when the vehicle asks him to intervene.

In the case of Mercedes, its DRIVE PILOT system allows drivers to participate in “certain secondary activities.” These include talking through the In-Car Office, browsing the Internet or watching movies, applications that would otherwise crash while driving. However, which secondary driver activities are legally permitted depends on the respective national road traffic regulations, and Germany is now the first to make it legal.

How does it work at Mercedes? The driver’s pilot controls can be activated on the steering wheel rim. Once activated, the system controls speed and distance and maintains lane. The system also reacts to unexpected traffic situations, such as sharp turns or the need to brake, by handling them independently. Furthermore, if the driver does not regain control after an urgent indication, the system stops the vehicle (with a deceleration ).

At that moment, the hazard lights are activated. Once the vehicle comes to a stop, it is contacted by the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system. Doors and windows are unlocked to help first responders gain access to the interior.

Mercedes has explained that the first customers will be able to buy an S-Class with “DRIVE PILOT” in the first half of 2022, a device that will allow them to drive in “conditionally automated” mode at speeds of up to 60 km / h in traffic or congested situations. suitable stretches of highway. A technology that, for now, will be exclusive to Germany until other countries have an appropriate national legal framework. [Bloomberg]