Melate result and draw 3521 LIVE with the numbers that fell on Sunday, December 12 in the National Lottery

The game is about choose 6 numbers between 1 and 56. The steering wheel has 5 boxes of 56 numbers each, so you can play up to 5 different combinations. The draw can be viewed ON-LINE from the Forecasts website.

Melate result: numbers that fell Revanca and Revancha Sunday, December 12

Melate: how to play and how to bet on the National Lottery

Participating in the Melate draw is very simple, you just have to choose 6 numbers between 1 and 56. The shuttlecock has 5 boxes of 56 numbers each, so you can play up to 5 different combinations.

You can fill out this ballot physically at one of the more than 9 thousand authorized agencies or from its official website. You can also play by dictating to the Forecasting agent the 6 numbers you want for each game, he will enter them in the system without using the wheel.

All players who hit at least 2 numbers in their play will be awarded a prize, the more numbers you have, the higher the prize.

To play Revancha or Revanchita you will only have to pay an additional contribution, depending on the game, and check the box of the game you selected.

Melate Revancha and Revanchita: how much does it cost and what is the Lotenal prize

The price of Melate is $ 15.00 pesos for each combination of 6 numbers that you have chosen.

All the results of the Melate Revancha y Revanchita Histórico de Lotenal

