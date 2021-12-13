Megan Fox boasts and celebrates being bisexual for “more than two decades”

Megan Fox celebrated Pride Month with a reminder to her fans that she is part of the LGBTQIA + community.

“Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for more than two decades,” Fox wrote on his Instagram account along with three selfie photos showing his nails dyed in rainbow colors.

The 35-year-old actress and model added the hashtag #pride and tagged MoveOn, a progressive organization, in addition to inspirational meme account Into Action.

