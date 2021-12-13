Megan Fox boasts and celebrates being bisexual for “more than two decades”

Megan Fox celebrated Pride Month with a reminder to her fans that she is part of the LGBTQIA + community.

“Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for more than two decades,” Fox wrote on his Instagram account along with three selfie photos showing his nails dyed in rainbow colors.

The 35-year-old actress and model added the hashtag #pride and tagged MoveOn, a progressive organization, in addition to inspirational meme account Into Action.

In the comments, the fans of the protagonist of “Transformers” showed their support for the actress and assured that she is an icon of bisexuality in the pride movement.

“Honey, you made us realize the B in a lot of us,” wrote one fan.

“LGBTQ Icon” or “BISEXUAL QUEEN” were the kind of comments that could be read in the comments section, which was filled with comments acknowledging Megan Fox as a banner of the LGBTQIA + movement.

In 2009, Megan fox She told Esquire bluntly that she was bisexual and said she had no doubts about her sexuality.

“I have no doubts in my mind about being bisexual,” he said.

Fox generated controversy with his statements, as he assured that he would not date a woman who had previously dated a man.

“But I am also a hypocrite: I would never date a girl who was bisexual because that means they also sleep with men, and men are so dirty that I would never want to sleep with a girl who had slept with a man,” he asserted.