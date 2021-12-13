Maximum precision! Medicine professor goes viral for his detailed anatomy drawings

The teacher Chuan-Bin Chung was recorded on December 9 drawing intricate drawings of the human body during his class at the Xiamen Medical College.

#SabiasUnDato Chuan-Bin Chung is a Taiwanese teacher and illustrator, his amazing teaching method only involves two basic things in a class: chalk and a blackboard. With these two elements, Chuan-Bin Chung teaches anatomy to his students in a unique way. pic.twitter.com/hGQOdHVNtP – 🧠DID YOU KNOW A DATA ™ (@sabiasundato_o) March 3, 2021

Chung uses only colored chalk and a ruler to meticulously and accurately draw different parts of the body.

Anatomy instructor Chuan-Bin Chung encourages his students to understand the complexities of the human body by drawing them. pic.twitter.com/uQKCGlSzo7 – Arca México (@Arca_MX) May 16, 2017

“In addition to the anatomy class, the students draw with their own hands so that during the process they form a long-term memory and do not forget these important human structures”he explained.

Professor of medicine draws in detail the human body

Chung stated that students like to take photos of the drawings to share with their friends on social media.

CHUAN-BIN CHUNG, A PROFESSOR IN THE DEPARTMENT OF VISUAL COMMUNICATION DESIGN AT SHU-TE UNIVERSITY OF TAIWAN, HAS TAUGHT ART ANATOMY AND PAINTING SKILLS FOR 3 YEARS CREATING ART WORKS LIKE THESE pic.twitter.com/6KrAT5exC6 – Mad Medicine (@MdcnCabreada) August 26, 2020

The teacher currently has 73 thousand followers on Facebook and he is the author of the book ‘Artistic Anatomy of Chuan-Bin Chung – Bones’.