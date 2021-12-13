Maximum precision! Medicine professor goes viral for his detailed anatomy drawings
The teacher Chuan-Bin Chung was recorded on December 9 drawing intricate drawings of the human body during his class at the Xiamen Medical College.
Chung uses only colored chalk and a ruler to meticulously and accurately draw different parts of the body.
“In addition to the anatomy class, the students draw with their own hands so that during the process they form a long-term memory and do not forget these important human structures”he explained.
Chung stated that students like to take photos of the drawings to share with their friends on social media.
The teacher currently has 73 thousand followers on Facebook and he is the author of the book ‘Artistic Anatomy of Chuan-Bin Chung – Bones’.
