Matrix 4: everything you need to know about the sequel starring Keanu Reeves

Matrix 4 is on the way, with the return of Keanu Reeves as his iconic character Neo.

Little is known about the sequel – including its official title – but we’ve gathered all the information out there about the cast, release date, and plot.

These are our conclusions.

Who are part of the cast?

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity, even though both characters died at the end of the third film, Matrix Revolutions, 2003.

Daniel Bernhardt also reprises his role as Agent Johnson and Jada Pinkett Smith returns as Niobe, whom he played in The Matrix Reloaded Y The Matrix Revolutions.

It is said that Lambert Wilson will also return as the Merovingian, if his schedule allows. If she stars in it, Monica Bellucci will likely also return as Persephone, the Merovingian’s wife.

The star of Aquaman Y WatchmenYahya Abdul-Mateen II is a new addition to the cast, rumored to be playing a younger version of Morpheus.

Laurence Fishburne, the original Morpheus, confirmed last year that he had “not been invited” to participate in the fourth film.

Read more: Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, and why we still want them together 25 years after Speed

Neil Patrick Harris, How i met your mother, and Jessica Henwick of Marvel have also been cast, along with Jonathan Groff, of Mindhunter Y Frozen, Stephen Graham of Line of duty, Priyanka Chopra Jonas of Spartacus, Andrew Caldwell of iZombie, and Brian J Smith, Toby Onwumere and Eréndira Ibarra, from Sense8.

Hugo Weaving will not be returning as Agent Smith, and the actor has confirmed scheduling issues got in the way.

Christina Ricci, known for playing unusual characters, is the latest cast member to be confirmed.

When will the movie be released?

The premiere of Matrix 4 was scheduled for May 21, 2021 in the United Kingdom and the United States, but was delayed to April 1, 2022 due to problems in the filming by the covid.

However, Warner Bros has moved the film’s release up to December 22, 2021.

Warner Bros premieres all of its 2021 films on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously in the United States, where it will be available for one month from its theatrical release date.

What do we know about the plot?

Very little is the short answer. The cast is being very tight on what the new movie will be about.

The script will be co-written by Lana Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon, author of The Lazarus Project, and David Mitchell, author of Cloud atlas, so it is likely to be complex.

Yahya Madul-Abteen II said that the film is “very relevant” and “touches on issues that people should talk about in 2020, 2021, 2022.”

Reeves has said that the film has a “beautiful script that is a love story,” adding: “It’s another version of a kind of, wake-up call. Entertains. It has a great action. Everything will be revealed ”.