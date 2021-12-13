Marvel Studios is working on the fourth Spider-Man movie

Spider-Man will be the great hero of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe for the next few years and they are already preparing a new movie.

This week it will hit theaters Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie that is sure to be shocking and that brings many classic villains. But in Marvel studios They have not stood still and are already preparing the fourth installment that will star Tom holland. Since they have high hopes for this hero, because after losing to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chtes Evans) Y Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson)They know that he is one of the most loved by fans. In addition, the pre-sale figures are spectacular and it is expected to be the first film to gross more than 1 billion since the pandemic began.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will mean a very important turning point for Peter parker, since from that moment he will cease to be the happy boy who joins the Avengers to face your college years. Therefore, it is already speculated that they could add new characters that have not debuted in Marvel studios What Gwen stacy or Harry osborn. Since they have always been great friends of Peter parker in the comics.

When will the fourth movie arrive?

For now, Marvel studios is secretly working on this new installment of Spider-man, so there are very few details, but they usually leave very little time between the different deliveries that have starred Tom holland. Since they have arrived in 2017, 2019 and 2021, so it could arrive in 2023, but it will probably be the confrontation with Venom, so until 2024 we may not get to see a solo Spider-Man story again.

While they are confirming all the plans that you have in Marvel studios, we can see the movie in theaters Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 16, 2021. While the rest of the deliveries where it appears Tom holland they are in the streaming platform Disney Plus.