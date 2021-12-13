Marvel Studios’ Eternals already has a release date on Disney + and is coming very soon

Eternals, the last movie of Marvel studios to hit theaters on November 5, 2021, it already has an availability date in Disney +, the popular Disney streaming platform. This has been announced by Marvel through its official channels, confirming that Eternals will become part of the UCM catalog of films available on Disney + as of next January 12, 2022, just over two months after its official release in theaters.

Eternals heading to Disney + coming soon

Thus, Disney + subscribers will have available very soon the last Marvel Studios movie to hit theaters, although we remember that this week it will be released worldwide. Spider-Man No Way Home, the new MCU film in collaboration with Sony Pictures. Be that as it may, Eternals will become part of the 13 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in format IMAX Enhanced on Disney + and its aspect ratio optimized for televisions and projectors.

Recently, Eternals surpassed the 150 million dollars of collection in the United States which, added to the 228 million in the rest of the world, achieves a total collection of just over $ 380 million Worldwide.

“The Eternals from Marvel Studios presents an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them to come out of the shadows to meet against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants ”, we can read in their official synopsis.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the cast includes Richard Madden as the almighty Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humanity’s lover Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the mighty cosmic Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the clever inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young and old Sprite soul, Don Lee as the mighty Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the distant Druig, Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena, and Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman.

