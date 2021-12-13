Martinoli or Perro Bermúdez: which television station had the highest rating in the final Atlas vs León

TV Azteca beat Televisa in rating (Photos: Instagram @enriquebermudez_ / @cmartinolimx)

The night of Sunday, December 12, became a historic date for the history of Mexican soccer, because after 70 years the Atlas he was champion again of the First Division of Mexico. With a score of 4 – 3 on penalties, the red and black defeated Leon and raised the glass of the Scream Mexico Opening 2021.

Different fans tuned in to the two signals that carried the coverage of the game on open television; Aztec TV Y TUDN they were the protagonists of the live coverage. Like any broadcast they share, the rating once again reflected the rivalry for public preference.

Aztec Sports covered the event with the narration of Christian martinoli, Luis Garcia, Jorge Campos, Luis Roberto Alves Zague Y David medrano. While those of Chapultepec had the voices of Enrique Dog Bermudez, Francisco Kikin Fonseca, Pedro Antonio Flores and Hugo Salcedo.

“More than 23 rating points in the final. Tv Azteca surpassed Televisa ”, wrote David Medrano (Photo: Twitter / @ medranoazteca)

The public preferred to follow the transmission of the sporting event under the voices of Martinoli and the Doctor Garcia. According to a post by David Medrano on Twitter, he revealed that Aztec TV exceeded the transmission of TUDN for more than 23 rating points in the entire transmission of the Liga MX final.

With a brief publication he wrote: “More than 23 rating points in the final. Tv Azteca surpassed Televisa ”and shared an image of the final points recorded by each coverage. The rating points are reflected from the beginning of the coverage until the completion of the issue.

Channel 2 -de Televisa– and Channel 7 -de Aztec TV– They were the ones who broadcast live all the actions of the party. The first accumulated 10.5 rating points and the second reached 13.0 points consequently, Martinoli’s narrative surpassed that of the experienced Dog Bermúdez.

TV Azteca once again swept the public’s preference (Photo: Instagram / @ cmartinolimx)

Medrano explained that the data was obtained by Ibope, a company that is responsible for analyzing television programs and the rating they generate.

So Aztec TV once again swept the public’s preference. The Martinoli duo and the passionate participation of David Medrano in the coverage made the followers of Liga MX leave with their signal and live each play with the Ajusco signal.

It should be noted that both television stations had chroniclers red and black; on the side of TUDN, The dog Bermudez is a faithful followed by Foxes and on the side of Ajusco, David medrano shone with his affection for the Guadalajara shirt. Both broadcasts joked with the nervousness and creativity of sports journalists to do their job and continue to support their club.

David Medrano had the opportunity to narrate the last penalty of his team (Photo: Capture of Facebook / Luis García Postigo)

Each showed their affection for The academy and his fanaticism for soccer made the narration more special and unique, since it reflected the nervousness to see his champion club. In the case of Dog, starred in an emotional narrative when Julius furch took the last penalty and gave the victory to his team. He screamed the goal like no other and after getting off the air, videos of how he celebrated his team’s championship went viral.

While David medrano had the opportunity to narrate the last penalty of his team, Martinoli gave the microphones to his partner and pointed out that the moment belonged to a faithful follower of The fury. This is how two figures of sports journalism lived the championship of their team.

As for the rivalry of the television stations, since the departure of Jose Ramon Fernandez from Aztec Sports The enmity that both channels have decreased, but they continued to compete to have the largest number of audience in their sports coverage.

