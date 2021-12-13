Marina García (‘The Island of Temptations’) already has a ‘Kendall Jenner x ABOUT YOU’ look

Looking for a Christmas outfit? Do you want to fix yourself but not much? Are you reading this with an announcement voice? Well, jokes aside, because we have the look that you are not going to take off in a few months and it is neither nothing more nor nothing less than the new collection than the very Kendall Jenner (26) has released for ABOUT YOU and … Who has been one of the first to release the clothes of this ‘colab’? Well Marina Garcia.

As we told you, the Klan has launched a collection for the web of fashion firms and in it you will find everything from jumpers, tops, sweatshirts, jackets, overshirts and everything with a Kardasian stamp that we love. From the mythical set of leather in chocolate brown that we already saw once a Bella Hadid (25) and that we were floored to a pair of two-tone pants that are perfect to combine with the warm high-neck jerseys that you can also buy.

But this time we are going to copy Marina García from ‘The island of temptations’ because it has been marked a great look with the garments of the Kendall Jenner collection for ABOUT YOU Which we think is perfect to wear those days when the ‘dresscode’ requires you to be cute but not excessively either. Look:

Marina opted for one of the wool jumpers From the collection in this case with a high neck, very chubby and with slightly puffed sleeves. Its price is 59.90 euros and is now reduced by 14%.

The pants with which the Sevillian combines this cloth are some darts in ecru that feel spectacular. We really like the combination of this type of lighter garment with other warmer ones such as the sweater. The pants can be yours for 59.90 euros as well.

In addition, Marina finished off the look with black loafers with a wide silver buckle that she combined with diamond socks in purple and mustard color that really gave this differentiating touch to the look. As accessories a beret in a tone similar to that of the sweater and a black bag. Perfect model!