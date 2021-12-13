Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet’s new series, already has a premiere date on HBO

MADRID, Feb 10 (CulturaOcio) –

‘Mare of Easttown’, the seven-part miniseries starring Kate winslet (‘Mildred Pierce’) already has a release date. The fiction of the creator and writer Brad Ingelsby (‘The Way Back’, ‘A Night to Survive’, ‘The Law of the Strongest’) directed by Craig zobel (‘The Leftovers’) It will arrive on Monday, April 19 at HBO Spain.

Winslet gets into the skin of Mare Sheehan, a Small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder As life crumbles around him A story that explores the dark side of a united community and reflect on how family and the tragedies of the past can define our present.

Along with the protagonist of ‘Titanic’ and ‘The Reader’, ‘Mare of Easttownt’ also stars Julianne Nicholson (‘The Visitor’) as Lori Ross, Mare’s childhood best friend; Jean Smart (‘Watchmen’) as Helen, Mare’s mother; Angourie Rice (‘Black Mirror’) as Siobhan Sheehan, Mare’s teenage daughter; Evan peters (‘American Horror Story’) as Detective Colin Zabel, the county detective who will help with Mare’s investigation; and by Guy pearce (‘Mildred Pierce’) as Richard Ryan, a local creative writing teacher.

They complete the cast Cailee spaeny (‘Devs’) as Erin McMenamin, an isolated teenager living with her unstable father; David denman (‘Outcast’) as Frank Sheehan, Mare’s ex-husband; John douglas thompson (‘Let’ em talk ‘) as Chief Carter, Mare’s chief at the Easttown Police Department; Patrick Murney (‘Seven Seconds’) as Kenny McMenamin, Erin’s father; James McArdle (‘Ammonite’) as priest Mark Burton; Sosie bacon (‘Here and Now’) as Carrie Layden, Drew’s mother and Kevin’s ex-girlfriend; Joe tippett (‘Rise’) as John Ross, Lori’s husband and college sweetheart; Y Neal huff (‘The Wire’) as Mare’s cousin, Father Dan Hastings.