“Mare of Easttown”, Kate Winslet’s HBO series, already has a release date

Kate Winslet is the protagonist of the series “Mare of Easttown”, a story that explores the dark side of a united community and reflects on how family and the tragedies of the past can define the present. Photo: AFP Agency

Mare of Easttown, the seven-part miniseries starring Kate Winslet (Mildred Pierce) already has a release date.

(We recommend: Michelle Obama stars in “Gofre + Mochi”, a family series that she produced for Netflix)

The fiction of creator and writer Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back, One night to survive, The law of the strongest) directed by Craig Zobel (The Leftovers) will arrive on Monday, April 19 on the HBO service.

Winslet takes on the role of Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective investigating a local murder as life collapses around her.

(Also read: Marcela Citterio: creator of long-term stories on TV)

Mare of Easttown is a story that explores the dark side of a united community and reflects on how family and the tragedies of the past can define the present.

Titanic 3D Re-Release Official Trailer # 1 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet Movie (2012) HD

Together with the protagonist of Titanic Y The reader, Mare of Easttownt also stars Julianne Nicholson (The visitor) as Lori Ross, Mare’s childhood best friend; Jean Smart (Watchmen) as Helen, Mare’s mother; Angourie Rice (Black mirror) as Siobhan Sheehan, Mare’s teenage daughter; Evan Peters (American horror story) as Detective Colin Zabel, the county detective who will help with Mare’s investigation; and by Guy Pearce (Mildred Pierce) as Richard Ryan, a local teacher of creative writing.

(Also: Zack Snyder introduces Jared Leto’s Joker in “Justice League”)

Rounding out the cast is Cailee Spaeny (Devs) as Erin McMenamin, an isolated teenager living with her unstable father; David Denman (Outcast) as Frank Sheehan, Mare’s ex-husband; John Douglas Thompson (Let them talk) as Chief Carter, Mare’s chief in the Easttown Police Department; Patrick Murney (Seven seconds) as Kenny McMenamin, Erin’s father; James McArdle (Ammonite) as priest Mark Burton; Sosie Bacon (Here and now) as Carrie Layden, Drew’s mother and Kevin’s ex-girlfriend; Joe Tippett (Rise) as John Ross, Lori’s husband and college sweetheart; and Neal Huff (The Wire) as Mare’s cousin, Father Dan Hastings.