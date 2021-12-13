Mads Mikkelsen takes over as Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 13.12.2021 16:31:58





This Monday, Warner Bros Pictures released the trailer for the third part of Fantastic Animals, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and the fans noticed the great peculiarity that Johnny Depp —In charge of interpreting Grindelwald– is conspicuous by its absence and is supplied by Mads Mikkelsen, who gives life to Kaecilius in Dr Strange for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was for this reason that some fans of the film saga, and the universe of Harry Potter In general, they began to wonder why the also interpreter of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean will not appear in the film that opens next April 2022 in Latin America; here we explain why.

Why Mads Mikkelsen takes Johnny Depp’s place in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’?

Mads mikkelsen will appear in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets instead of Johnny Depp due to the legal battle that the actor has faced in recent months with his ex-wife Amber heard, who has denounced mistreatment by the actor after they got divorced.

This case has led to a series of events in the United States courts, as well as lawsuits and counterclaims on the part of both, but also to a occupation in Depp’s agenda, and some cancellation by society towards the actor, causing a series of criticisms, and the reason why he will not appear in this film.

The cast will be complemented by some characters already known within the franchise: ANDddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander; Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore; Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone; Katherine Waterston as Tina Golstein; or Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, under the direction of David Yates from a script by Steve Kloves and franchise writer and creator JK Rowling.

Fantastic Beasts 3: Release Date

Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets the next one opens for Latin America April 14, 2022 in theaters.

caov