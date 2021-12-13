Machine Gun Kelly’s strategy to meet Megan Fox

Chance, fortune or life in general are usually the culprits of putting two people on the same path. Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who, after years as friends, are about to get married. Or Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who broke up as the love between Betty and Jughead ended in ‘Riverdale’. However, there are times when the machine is forced a little bit, as in the case of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Did you think that this ‘hot’ couple had been the fruit of fate? Well not at all.

Well, or at least if we understand that fate is not the-rapper-doing-his-best-to-meet-the-actress. He himself has told the truth about how they met during a talk with Drew Barrymore, in a ‘show’ that this on YouTube.

The truth is that the scene was quite funny because, while the rapper was painting the actress’s nails, He confessed that he took his role in the movie ‘Midnight on Switchgrass’ just to be close to Megan:

”[Megan y yo] We met while filming the feature film, which ironically I only accepted because of the scenes with her. My intuition does not usually fail and I am very grateful for it. For some reason, I knew that she would invite me to lunch. Then all of a sudden someone came to me and said, ‘Megan wants to know if you would like to eat with her in her dressing room.’ I was like, ‘Wow, what a surprise, of course.’ Once there, he asked me how I was feeling. I said, ‘Lost,’ and she replied, ‘Then, let’s find you.’ It was a crush. ”

We don’t know if it looks ‘cute’ or ‘creepy’ to us. Or both in equal parts. Although what is clear is that, since that day, they have not separated. Cupid did his job well … they are already giving us moments!

