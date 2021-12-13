Luxury selection: Leonardo DiCaprio recommends his 7 favorite films

The winner of the Oscar, Leonardo Dicaprio, revealed what his favorite movies are and said that everyone should watch them at least once before dying. Probably, the actor is one of the heroes of many, especially for his role in “Titanic” and also for those who dream of being a great movie actor.

But this time his revelation emphasizes the heroes who inspired him the most. In his case, in particular, it is about great directors and several films that are, according to him, unmissable and that have become great legends.

It should be remembered that DiCaprio once commented: “I grew up when I was 15 years old when I had my first opportunity in the cinema” adding: “I watched every great movie for a year and a half, and since then I have wondered how I can emulate such art. That is really my motivation. I want to do something as good as my heroes have done “.

DiCaprio’s Favorite Movies

This deluxe selection features classic movies from: Kubrick, Miyazaki, Scorsese Y Fellini that every movie fan should surely know.

According Leonardo Dicaprio These films have to be seen at least once in a lifetime:

one. Taxi driver (1976) recognized as one of his most iconic and inspiring films. Starring Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro relates the analysis on trauma and mental health. It is the story told by an unstable war veteran who is convinced that his mission in life is to clean the streets and save a teenage prostitute from a life full of abuse.

two. East of Eden (1955) earned a Best Actor nomination for James Dean. It tells the life of two brothers who compete against each other to win the love of their father. According to DiCaprio, actor Dean in this movie showed one of his best performances in his entire career.

3. A Space Odyssey (1968) considered one of the most important films in the genre of science fiction, music, photography and history that had a great influence on many other directors. History shows what happened after the discovery of a mysterious artifact that had been buried under the lunar surface.

Four. Bicycle thieves (1948) is one of those must-see Italian classics that have the power to make anyone cry every time they are seen again.

5. When Harry Met Sally (1989) According to DiCaprio, it is perfect for every movie lover. It is one of the best and greatest comedies that are definitely classics, not only because of the orgasm scene, but because both Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal perfectly capture the spirit of the 90s.

6. 8½ – Federico Fellini (1963) is another of the great icons of Italian cinema. This movie is pure surreal fantasy and has something existential that should be seen more than once.

7. Princess mononoke (1997) is one of the biggest names in animated cinema. The whole adventure begins by following Ashitaka, who is forced to go on a journey to find the cure for “the curse of Tatarigami.”

If Leonardo DiCaprio says so, then they must be good movies. What will be the first of the selection that you would choose to enjoy a weekend?