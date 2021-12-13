Low influx of Covid-19 Vaccination Centers in Ecatepec

To cut in Ecatepec They have been applied 91 thousand 70 vaccines against the coronavirus, just over half of all adults older than 60 years registered in the locality, So in recent days the 10 vaccination centers against Covid-19 looked less crowded.

At the weekend, little presence of elderly people was reported, who after being inoculated were happy to receive their dose.

At the beginning of the campaign in the municipality of Mexico, the application centers seemed crowded, with older adults who waited up to four hours to receive the injection, but on the weekend there were no lines at the health points. The collection of their data, application of the biological – in addition to the 30-minute wait for observation – did not exceed an hour.

The points where the elderly who have yet to receive their dose in Ecatepec are: Las Américas Cultural and Sports Center; Multideportivo Las Americas, Civic Centers of Río de Luz, Melchor Múzquiz, Deportivo Ejidal Emiliano Zapata, Hank González Bicentennial, Chiconautlan 3000, Benito Juárez Civic Center, at Chamizal, and at the headquarters of the Uneve.

Orange traffic light two more weeks

In recent days, the governor Alfredo del Mazo reported through its social networks that the entity would remain for two more weeks in orange at the Covid-19 epidemiological traffic light, for which it urged the population not to lower their guard with respect to protection and health measures to contain contagions of the new strain of coronavirus.

In turn, Del Mazo Maza reported that from this Monday they could open cinemas, theaters, cultural centers and gyms with controlled capacity (maximum 30 percent); The Mexican president said that infections show a decreasing trend, as well as the occupation of beds by Covid-19 patients, which was less than 50 percent – at the beginning of 2021 it exceeded 80 percent.

Finally, in the video, the Mexican governor pointed out that until that cut – February 27 – there were 2,277 people hospitalized.