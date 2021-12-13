Love without barriers (West Side Story). Steven Spielberg’s Musical%

With a script by Tony Kushner (Lincoln), Steven Spielberg premieres this year the adaptation of the classic Broadway musical West Side Story released in 1957.

There was already a film version of the work (1961) with the direction of Robert Wise and Jereme Robbins.

Spielberg’s, 20th Century Studios has commented, is closer to the original work telling the story of love and rivalries between members of two gangs, the Jets and the Sharks in New York in 1957. The film will have the participation of Rita Moreno, as Valentina, a store owner, who also starred in the first film adaptation (did Anita) and is one of the executive producers on this new story.

Love Without Barriers stars Ansel Elgort (Tony) and Rachel Zegler (Maria), accompanied by Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank) and Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke).

Steven Spielberg has been behind this project since 2014 and three years later he began his writing process. The film was shot in Brooklyn and Manhattan in mid-2019. West side story It was scheduled to premiere in December of last year, but due to the pandemic its release was moved to December 2021, which will coincide with the 60th anniversary of the first film adaptation.

The version directed by Wise and Robbins received 11 nominations at the Oscars and took 10 (including Rita Moreno for Best Supporting Actress). The musical became the most expensive movie of 1961, but it was also a box office success.

The Puerto Rican actress Moreno had not acted in films since 2014, when she participated in the comedy “Six Dance Lesson in Six Weeks” by Arthur Allan Seidelman. This year, in addition to seeing her in this production, it is also the central axis of the documentary by Mariem Pérez Riera dedicated to this veteran actress with an artistic career of more than 70 years, which has been titled “Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It” and that premiered at the last edition of the Sundance Film Festival (in January).





