Love without barriers, the great failure of Steven Spielberg

The premiere of Love without barriers became the biggest disappointment of the year for Hollywood both in its country of origin and in the rest of the world. It only raised 10 million dollars in the US (very far from a budget also hurt by the suspension of the premiere due to the pandemic) and in Argentina, as a key example, it was seventh with less than 6000 seats sold. It’s probably the worst failure of Steven Spielberg’s career.

While the reviews were excellent, the fall of this musical that tells a Romeo and Juliet story amid ethnic tensions in 1960s New York has several causes. The first and foremost: the musical no longer works. In the neighborhood, the musical (with some similarities, let’s say) by Lin-Manuel Miranda premiered with great fanfare this year, it also fell quickly and only debuted with $ 13 million. In general, it is a genre that attracts – unless it is animated – people over 40 years old. But they are precisely those who, due to the fear generated by Covid-19, stay at home.

The proof: Spider-Man: No Road Home, which opens this Friday, raised more than $ 50 million in advance sales in the US (There is talk of a premiere of at least 200 million), and in Argentina it exceeded 300,000 tickets sold. A gigantic record but in keeping with the fact that the best-performing tank movies this year were Venom: Carnage Liberated (in our country it exceeded 830,000 entries, a record in a pandemic) or the Marvel films Shang-Chi and Eternals, although it will be difficult for them to reach the red numbers (censorship restrictions in China through). The generational issue also causes an earthquake in movie theaters.