“Love without barriers”: Spielberg reveals how he filmed the most complex scene of the musical with 38 ° heat | TV and Show

“West Side Story”, the Broadway classic inspired by “Romeo and Juliet”, returns to the billboard with a new film version by the legendary American director. The film already sounds like one of the possible nominees for the 2022 Oscar Awards.

The new one is already in theaters and streaming “West Side Story”, the remake by Steven spielberg from “Love without barriers”, the Broadway classic that this time returns with Ansel Elgort (Tony) and Rachel zegler (Maria) as protagonists

In this musical, unlike the film of 1961, the cast is led by Spanish-speaking interpreters in the roles of Latin American origin; a gesture of the reparative times that run in Hollywood in 2021.

“I jumped out of my (director’s) chair and sang and danced with the cast”, recalled an enthusiastic Spielberg about the filming, in a meeting with international media where he was BioBioChile.

“I was singing out of tune and dancing like I had three left feet during one of the rehearsals. We had four and a half months of intensive rehearsals, both at Lincoln Center and in Brooklyn as well as in Dumbo, “said the winner of the Oscar for Best Director for” Schindler’s List “(1993) and” Saving Private Ryan “(1998). .

It is a story that the filmmaker has recognized as an admirer since the sixties. For his reversal, he turned to the famous choreographer Justin peck, who became one of his closest associates during the filming days.

“This has been the loveliest family affair I’ve had since ET.”the director acknowledged. “At ET I felt like a dad to all those kids. And certainly, up to that point, I had never been a father in my life, but ET made me want to be: that’s how my first child was born three years after I directed it, “he said.

“This was the next time I felt that I was part of a very diverse family and that I was not at the center of that family, but was just part of it,” he synthesized about the new “West Side Story”, also set in the fifties.

The most complex scene

One of the sequences of the shoot that stayed in Spielberg’s heart was the one referring to a classic from the repertoire of “Love without barriers”: “America”, which he filmed in one of the hottest days in New York history.

Recalls Spielberg: “We were only able to close the streets of Harlem on a Saturday and Sunday. So we take off on Thursday and Friday and work Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the heat index was 102 (38.8 degrees Celsius); the temperature was 96 (35.5 °) “.

“(The actors) were doing America, and the dance part, the non-vocal part, only with dance”he recalled, with no small amount of emotion.

In this context, one of the main problems for post-production was repairing the sweat tracks caused by heat. “And it took a long time”he confessed.

“There was a lot of coverage, a lot of takes. And the guys were working so hard they were sweating through the suits. Through the magic of digital technology (we were able to remove it), ”he said.

“You never see someone sweat under someone’s arms (at the movies). But we sweat a lot in post-production ”, Spielberg joked.

In the marathon day, Spielberg made a radical decision: although the dancers were ready to enter the scene after one of the intermissions, the director decided to suspend filming on Sunday when he learned that the temperature would not drop.

“I will cover the cost. We’re not going to charge Disney / Fox Company for this, because I’m actually going to cancel a day of shooting because I’m not going to let my dancers go through this again, ”he said. “And fortunately the heat was over and when we returned to America, we were in a very

comfortable”.

Oscar nominee

In the year of its expansion throughout the world, “West Side Story” stands out as one of the letters of Disney (through its affiliate 20th Century Studios) to the Oscar Awards 2022, both in technical and artistic categories (Rita Moreno, also a member of the 1961 film, sounds like a possible nominee for Best Supporting Actress.)

Another of the film’s actors, in addition to the cast that includes Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Sergeant Krupke), Mike Faist (Riff), Ana Isabelle (Rosalia), Maddie Ziegler (Velma) and Yesenia Ayala, it’s New York City.

“(Today) you can find New York in the 1950s, alive and vibrant in Brooklyn, in Queens, in the Bronx… And there (in Harlem), we shot only where the buildings hadn’t changed. We went to Paterson, New Jersey, which became our ghetto, ”he summarized.