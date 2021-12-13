Lokas cakes meet, they will give away 300

Roberto hurtado

Atlas fan from the cradle, and throughout the seasons always suffering from the bad results of the team, however Salvador Sáenz, better known as ‘Don Chava’, by the tenants of the San Juan de Dios market, did not lose faith in that one day the red and black of the Atlas could be champions, so much was their trust and faith in the red and black that He promised that if the Atlas won the final against the Lion in this tournament he would give away 300 loka cakes, which he sells and now he fulfilled the promise.

Well, the dream came true and true to his promise this Monday he is getting ready to attend and give cakes to Atlas fans who come to his business wearing the fox shirt.

“We have no room for pleasure, for the emotion and the truth is we are very happy, we woke up, we practically did not sleep celebrating our triumph, today that we are champions, sometimes I can not believe it, but the Atlas is champion gentlemen, and we an Atlas-style passion lived and revived us at the edge of the armchair, standing and with the rosary and the candle in hand, this is priceless and the emotion and everything that derives from this, it is true that you cannot pay with anything and now to comply, “said the excited tortero.

Don Salvador even remembered the 1999 final against Toluca, where in agony and on penalties, ‘La Furia’ let the championship escape, and he does not deny that those ghosts appeared this Sunday, but fortunately it was different and Atlas won the title.

“We are complying, but with certain logistics starting at 11 in the morning we are going to start with this with this promotion there will be between 300 and 400 cakes for all those athletic fans who have gone to the 1951 final and who bring their ticket in the hand, in addition to bringing their proof that they have confessed yesterday, because they say that the world is going to end, do not believe it is not true, but this we are fulfilling is something that I want to share and that the truth this was already fair that fills me with emotion and with pleasure that the Atlas has been champion, “he said.

In this way, dozens of Atlas fans gathered on Monday to take advantage of Don Chava’s gift.

