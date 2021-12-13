Liga MX presents schedule for Clausura 2022

Liga MX presented the Clausura 2022 calendar prior to the final between Atlas and León. It will start on January 6 and end on May 29

The MX League announced the calendar for the tournament Closing 2022, prior to the final match between Atlas vs. León in the Jalisco stadium.

Liga MX presented the Clausura 2021 calendar prior to the final between Atlas and León. It will start on January 6 and end on May 29. Imago7

The contest will begin on Thursday, January 6 at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, between Atlético de San Luis against Pachuca, and the final is scheduled for May 29, 2022.

Atlas and Leon They will meet again on matchday 1 of Clausura 2022, but rescheduled for January 19.

The most attractive duels, due to the rivalry that historically exist between both teams, will begin on the seventh day of the tournament, in which Pumas will receive America on the field of the University Olympic Stadium.

On the tenth date, the four greats of Mexican soccer will collide and both duels will be on Saturday, March 12. Cruz Azul and Pumas They will face each other at 7:00 p.m. on the Azteca Stadium field and at 9:00 p.m. the National Classic will begin between Chivas and América at the Akron Stadium.

A day later, for the 11th, it will be marked by regional classics. On Saturday, March 19, at 7:00 p.m., the University Stadium will host the Tigers vs. Monterrey; while a day later, on the Jalisco Stadium field, the Atlas vs. Chivas.

In the final part of the championship there will be three more duels that involve confrontations between the greats. On date 14 the Cruz Azul vs. Chivas; in 16 the Chivas vs. Pumas and on the last day America will face Cruz Azul.

On the other hand, Monterrey, who will participate in the Club World Cup, has its matches on matchday five and six as “rescheduled”.

The regular phase is scheduled to end on Sunday, May 1. On the 7th and 8th, of the same month, the repechage will be played; the quarterfinals will be between 11 and 15; the semifinals between the 18th and 22nd, so that the first leg final will be played on the 26th and the championship will be defined on Sunday the 29th.