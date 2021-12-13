Leonardo DiCaprio Decorated His Malibu Home Like ‘Titanic’ | Film and Television

Many have ever dreamed of living a romance like the one in the mythical movie TitanicBut would you live in a house that looked like the very ship that sank? Leonardo DiCaprio himself does.

The interior decorator Megan weaver, friend of the actor’s mother, assures that your beach house in Malibu in the 90’s he wore all the merchandising of the film that we can imagine. From bedrooms to bathrooms, the rooms transported you to legendary scenes.

This decorating professional, who worked with DiCaprio at the time, says she saw it with her own eyes on the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope because he stayed a few days to live there.

“When I worked with Leo, his mother, who is so sweet, He let me stay at his Malibu beach house for a weekend. I was dating a person who lived in Canada, we had a long-distance relationship and he went down to the city so I stayed at home “, she said. To his surprise, the home was a huge tribute to the Titanic.

How over the top was the decor? It is really the question. “Towels of the Titanic, posters of the Titanic, Titanic all over”She says explaining how it was the moment when she brought her boyfriend into the house without telling him where they were going and he looked at her as if to say ‘is this really your house?’. “That was incredible,” concludes Weaver.

“I don’t think he did this now, but what I’m telling you, it was the 90s. I think the movie wasn’t that old at the time,” he justifies it. Anyway, this friend of the family wanted to clarify that possibly these (bad) decorative decisions were made by the mother and not by Leo himself since it was not his main home.

According Forbes, acquired it as a second home in 1998 for $ 1.6 million, and details that this house is characterized by its large windows, with wooden sliding doors, white walls, a cozy living room and views of the sea. Quite a show.