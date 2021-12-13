Leonardo DiCaprio and his list with the 7 films you must see

Leonardo Dicaprio He is surely the hero of many, especially of all those who dream of being a great film actor or of achieving success in life doing exactly what they like the most, but he also has heroes that inspire him, and in his case it is of great directors and the films with which they became legends.

You already have a Oscar, dozens of iconic films has worked with great actors and directors, and with all that it can be said that Leonardo Dicaprio He is an expert when it comes to cinema, he knows how to identify a great story when he sees it and his opinion is much more informed than that of mere mortals. DiCaprio is also a huge movie fan who decided, after receiving his first major role, that he had to watch thousands of movies to learn everything he could and eventually become a connoisseur as well as a great actor.

“I grew up when I was 15 when I had my first break in the movies,” the actor once commented. “I watched every great movie for a year and a half, and since then I have wondered how I can emulate such art. That is really my motivation. I want to do something as good as my heroes have done. “

The organizers of the Golden globes (who just announced their nominees for 2021) asked him what his favorite films of all time were, and he ended up choosing 7 classic films that have marked the history of cinema in one way or another.

The list features movies from Kubrick, Scorsese, Hayao Miyazaki and Federico Fellini that every movie fan should know.

The movies you have to see at least once in your life, depending on Leonardo Dicaprio:

2001: A Space Odyssey – Stanley Kubrick (1968)

This is one of the most important films in the science fiction genre and its music, photography and history have had a great influence on many other directors. Starring Keir Duella and Gary Lockwood, the story begins after the discovery of a mysterious artifact buried under the lunar surface, leading humans on a journey to try to find its origins, with the help of an intelligent computer called the HAL 9000.

Taxi Driver – Martin Scorsese (1976)

Scorsese is one of the great directors in history and Taxi driver is one of his most iconic films (which also “inspired” John Hinkley Jr. trying to assassinate Ronald Raegan). The movie starring Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro is an analysis on trauma and mental health, told through the story of an unstable war veteran who is convinced that his mission in life is to clean the streets (no, not literally, from criminals) and save a teenage prostitute from a life of abuse.

Bicycle Thieves – Vittorio De Sica (1948)

Bicycle Thief is one of those Italian classics that has the power to make you cry every time you see it again. Lamberto Maggiorani, Enzo Staiola and Lianella Carell they are the protagonists of this story that takes place in post-war Italy, where a man and his son decide to go looking for the bicycle that they stole from a man who needs it to work.

East of Eden – Elia Kazan (1955)

James dean made this movie before Rebel Without a Cause and earned a nomination for Best Actor. The movie of Elia kazan He took 4 nominations in 1956 and follows two brothers who compete against each other to win the love of their father, but Cal (Dean) has a very different vision from his brother and his frustration becomes his worst enemy. Dean gave one of the best performances of his career in this film from one of the most influential directors of the 1950s.

When Harry Met Sally – Rob Reiner (1989)

Every movie lover knows that there are good things in all genres and there are great comedies that are definitely classics. When Harry Met Sally is one of them, and not only because of the orgasm scene, but because Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal they perfectly capture the spirit of the 90s, through one of the most realistic relationships in cinema.

Princess Mononoke – Hayao Miyazaki (1997)

Hayao Miyazaki from Studio Ghibli He is one of the biggest names in animated cinema and we owe him movies like Spirited Away, Ponyo and Castle in the Sky. Actually all his movies are good, but Princes Mononoke is one of the most interesting. The film follows Ashitaka, who must go on a journey to find the cure for the Tatarigami curse, leading him to get caught in the middle of a war between the gods of the forest and the humans of a mining colony.

8½ – Federico Fellini (1963)

Fellini is one of the great icons of Italian cinema and this film is a surreal fantasy and something existential that must be seen more than once. Marcello mastroianni is Guido Anselmi, a frustrated director who leaves town to try to end his creative block, but ends up going back to his own memories and analyzing his past in the process, and that turns out to be exactly what he needed.