La Nación / Trump attacks the “left maniacs” of the Olympic women’s soccer team

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized US soccer players, led according to him by “left maniacs”, for missing Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games, attacking in particular the star Megan Rapinoe.

The former Republican president, who before the Tokyo Games encouraged his supporters at a rally to boo the national women’s soccer team, falsely suggested in a statement that the athletes had refused to stand before the national anthem during the tournament.

“If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of left-wing maniacs, weren’t ‘woke,’ they would have won the gold medal instead of the bronze. ‘Woke’ means you lose, everything that is ‘woke’ does badly, and our soccer team has certainly done badly, “said Trump.

Originating in the United States, the term ‘woke’ refers to being aware of social inequality, both in relation to race, gender and sexual orientation.

The world champions had just beaten Australia 4-3 to secure third place, propelled to victory by a double from Rapinoe, the 2019 world soccer and Ballon d’Or champion known for her brightly colored short hair.

But Trump was in no mood to congratulate Rapinoe, one of several gay players on the team, for winning a hard-fought medal. “The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about the politics of the radical left and not doing her job!”

A feminist activist, on the front lines of the fight for LGBT rights since she came out in 2012, Rapinoe, 36, is also very politically committed.

In the 2020 presidential election, he campaigned for Democrat Joe Biden against Trump, whom he described as a “white nationalist” in an interview with Vice TV. In June 2019, Trump lashed out at the star for saying he would not visit the White House while he was there.

Source: AFP.