La Jornada – Another million signatures are delivered to the INE for revocation of mandate

The organization That Follow Democracy, headed by Gabriela Jiménez, made a second delivery of signatures to promote the revocation of the mandate to be carried out next April. Representatives of this promoter group delivered 258 boxes containing, according to what they said, one million 42 thousand signatures. They assured that together with a similar delivery that they carried out in the middle of the week, the requirement of reaching the citizen support of 2.7 million voters will be fulfilled.

Just last December 9, one million 68 thousand supporters attended an alternate headquarters of the electoral body so that this exercise can be carried out next April. Through a video broadcast on social networks, Jimenez announced that 13 days after the deadline to meet the requirement of 2.7 million signatures, “” the goal of signatures established in the regulations for the revocation of mandate”.

According to the participants in the organization, the objective is to deliver 4 million in support before December 25, when the legal deadline to deliver the support ends. However, officially, cut off December 10, the INE reports only 859 thousand 620 signatures, since the support provided, on paper, by the organization has not yet been reflected, since the little more than two million 100 thousand signatures collected were delivered on paper.