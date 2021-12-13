Kylie Jenner beaten by luxurious Christmas decorations

Amid the lawsuits facing her partner, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, showed off a lavish Christmas decoration on Instagram.

The model published an image in which the traditional Christmas tree and a 3-level pyramid of stories, made by hand, can be seen.

The piece of wood is valued at more than a thousand dollars (more than 22 thousand pesos) and the design was prepared by the Muller company.

Although the Christmas pyramids are traditional in Germany, around the world they have been gaining relevance.

Due to the scandal her husband is facing, due to a human stampede that caused the death of 10 people at a festival organized by him, Jenner had been absent from social networks and this publication is the first in more than two weeks.

Fans of the socialite did not take the decision to show their ostentatious decoration, while many families lost loved ones in the festival organized by the model’s couple.

Some of her followers recommended that she be cautious with what she publishes while others described her as insensitive.

As the organizer of Astroworld 2021, Travis Scott faces dozens of lawsuits accusing him of negligence and incitement to disorder.

Until now there has been no legal indication about the person or persons responsible for the stampede at the music festival, which has so far left 10 dead and dozens injured.

mafa