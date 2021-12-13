Kendall Jenner is a true bartender while shaking a cocktail

Socialite Kendall Jenner hosted a Tequila 818 party, and also served cocktails to guests. The businesswoman looked so elegant at the party, held at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami, while wearing a black mini skirt and crop top. She added a pair of strappy sandals to match a retro ’90s vibe, keeping her brown hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star confidently stood behind the bar at Strawberry Moon, David Grutman and Pharrell’s whimsical hotel restaurant, starting with White 818, followed by two juices and a simple syrup. She then stirred the margarita before pouring it into a clear plastic glass. “Do you need a cocktail? Help yourself to one with @kendalljenner and @ drink818 on @strawberrymoon, ”read the hotel’s official IG.

“Kendall Jenner makes 818 tequila cocktails with restaurateur David Grutman at Strawberry Moon in Miami” was an event that followed the city’s Art Week. After months of long rumors, Kendall launched her tequila in May of this year with an event at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, an event that was supported by her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as her mother Kris. Jenner.

Kendall Jenner is quite an entrepreneur

The 818 tequila line offers three different variations, for lovers of the leading drink in Mexico. The white tequila is maintained with a finish of tropical and citrus fruits, the Reposado, is consecrated with flavors of toasted agave and vanilla, and the Añejo, which gives a deeper flavor of vanilla and spices. This flavor magic is produced thanks to the aging processes for each style.

“I am incredibly proud of the product that we have created with our team in Mexico and I am honored that they have joined us on this journey,” Kendall said after the launch in May. “Your mentorship and support is important as we build 818 into one of the world’s leading tequila brands … I am excited that more people will be able to try it in the coming months,” she added.