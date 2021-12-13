Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande get ahead of Christmas with a duet song

While Halloween may not be here yet, Kelly clarkson Y Ariana Grande They are already entering the holiday season with their new single, “Santa can’t you hear me”.

With sleigh rides and tinkling bells, Clarkson and Grande exchange verses to generate christmas magic and strong harmonies. Both coaches from The Voice, they perfectly combine their voices in a captivating melody.

Clarkson and Grande’s collaboration brings Christmas cheer in a picturesque way: “I don’t need anything / I sent you a letter / On how to make my dreams come true / What I want for Christmas / Hasn Come and I feel so sad / Tell me what can I do / Stay with the mistletoe… Santa, can’t you hear me? “

“Santa Can’t You Hear Me” was released along with the new album by Christmas Clarkson’s “When Christmas Comes Around….”, which also featured Clarkson’s single “Christmas isn’t canceled (Just you)”, a collaboration with Chris Stapleton, “Glow” and Brett Eldredg, “Under the Mistletoe” .

“When Christmas comes around…” captures how different the holidays can be for all of us during different stages of our lives, and I hope everyone can find something on the record, ”Clarkson said in a statement about the record…“ Hopefully there are happier songs, but if not, hey… you’re not alone! “

When he first announced the album, Clarkson explained that he wanted his title to reflect the different mental spaces that people can be in when the holiday season begins. “Some of us consumed by a new love, some of us remember the loss, some full of optimism for the coming new year, others euphoric for a well-deserved time away from the chaos that our work life can bring us.”

Find more Christmas music in iHeart Christmas





Text: Ariel King