Keanu Reeves writes a hyperviolent comic based on the berserkers

Keanu reeves co-write the comic BRZRKR , an apocalyptic story as an excuse for violence and with an appearance that is undoubtedly based on the actor as a claim.

co-write the comic , an apocalyptic story as an excuse for violence and with an appearance that is undoubtedly based on the actor as a claim. Online fundraising exceeded $ 1.5 million and first installment of the dozen that will form the series has triggered the demand.

that will form the series has triggered the demand. Keanu Reeves admits he always wanted to play Wolverine

‘John Wick’ changed its original title thanks to Keanu Reeves

The script for one of the installments of John wick describe one of the scenes with a couple of sentences. Two men confront the character played by Keanu reeves, who destroys them using a pencil. The rest of the story of the action character created by the actor and by the stunt coordinator of ‘Matrix‘is based on a starting point with a dog and a woman to develop an exhibition of action scenes that have soon become a classic of the genre.

However, the evolution of the Keanu Reeves did not want to stop there. He has released the first installment of a comic that will have twelve units and that he has co-written with high-level scriptwriters such as Matt Kindt. The name chosen is “BRZRKR“, which reads” berserker “and is a clear reference to the Norman warriors who worshiped Odin and later helped to stimulate the legends of the werewolves in the West.

Keanu Reeves’ idea is to reach a higher level of violence that he did not reach with his previous film work. “He told us,” I have done kung fu in the Matrix. I did ‘gun fu’ (gun fights) on John Wick. And now I want to create a totally new hyper-violent style of fighting with BRZRKR, “” he explained in The Washington Post. Stephen christy, president of the label that has released the comic (Boom! Studios).

The story reflected in the first issue is that of an immortal warrior with more than 80,000 years of life who wants to discover his origin. Those who have already enjoyed the comic assure that the ultraviolence is the main characteristic of a story in which the lack of dialogue is evident. Actually, it continues the line of the successful script of that scene from John Wick.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The look the character is based on is so obvious that some might think he’s based on a mix of Keanu Reeves’ action characters. What’s more, the actor has voiced the presentation trailer on social networks using the first person.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The reality is that Keanu Reeves has recognized that he could use this same universe created by him and Matt Kindt to future film installments. This explains why you have put your charisma together for promotion and guaranteed yourself a simple characterization step for the future. On the other hand, critics have already advanced that eIt’s a piece for Keanu Reeves fans to enjoy more than a novelty in the world of comics.

Amazon BRZRKR Vol. 1 Boom! Studios

amazon.es € 15.73

The interest generated by the comic has been unusual. The fundraising campaign in Kickstarter He was targeting $ 50,000. In a month he had exceeded 1.45 million dollarss. For its first issue (it comes out these days), the circulation in U.S has reached the 615,000 numbers requested for the points of sale, a demand five times greater than the most popular comic now in the country.

Keanu Reeves’ interest in publishing is not new. You have invested in a company (X Artists’ Books) who is in charge of some publications of books on social or artistic matters with careful editions.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Nor is his immersion in the world of comics new. He became so involved in the project of bringing the character of John Wick to the ninth art that each page had to be reviewed by the actor to be published. This even caused the delay in the release of the first installments, whose plot is the character’s trajectory until acquiring the qualifier of Baba Yaga.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io