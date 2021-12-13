Keanu Reeves confesses which Marvel character he dreamed of playing

John Wick star Keanu Reeves confessed that he always dreamed of playing a Marvel character. Find out what it is.

Keanu reeves He is one of the most acclaimed actors in the Hollywood industry in recent years. While we await his return as Neo in Matrix 4 and the premiere of the fourth of the film in the John Wick saga, the actor confessed what his dream role is.

The 56-year-old actor revealed that his entire life dreamed of playing a character from Marvel comics. Who is it and what are the chances of doing it? In Spoiler we tell you.

There is no doubt that the Marvel Universe is one of the most coveted by actors and actresses from around the world, and from all generations. Even more and more Hollywood stars are joining this franchise.

Keanu Reeves is one of thousands of comic book fans around the world. According to the actor’s own statements, he has always dreamed of playing one of the characters in the Marvel franchise. This is Wolverine, the character that was played by Hugh Jackman for more than 10 years.

“I always wanted to play Wolverine. But it’s too late for that, the place is taking very well and I’m fine with that,” stated the protagonist of Bill and Ted in an interview with We Got This Covered.

While it seemed impossible at one time, today the idea of ​​seeing a new Wolverine is closer than ever. However, Marvel is most likely looking for an actor much younger than Reeves.

On the other hand, despite not being able to play the role of his dreams, Keanu Reeves could reach the Marvel industry. According to sources close to Kevin Feige, the producer would have contacted the actor for a possible reboot of Ghost Rider.