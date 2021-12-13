Keanu Reeves cameo motive with SpongeBob revealed

The actor Keanu Reeves is currently one of the most important celebrities in Hollywood, he has also become a phenomenon in social networks for his great charisma, which has made him have a great participation in the cinema, but one of the Most unexpected appearances was in a recent children’s film, so the director discussed the reason for Keanu Reeves’ participation in ‘Sponge On The Run’.

The character of Spongebob, known in Latin America as SpongeBob has become one of the most important in recent years, having a very successful series, in addition to several films, the latest ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’, which premiered in mid-2020 on the Netflix platform and one of the big surprises was a participation by Keanu Reeves.