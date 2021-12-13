Keanu Reeves cameo motive with SpongeBob revealed
The actor Keanu Reeves is currently one of the most important celebrities in Hollywood, he has also become a phenomenon in social networks for his great charisma, which has made him have a great participation in the cinema, but one of the Most unexpected appearances was in a recent children’s film, so the director discussed the reason for Keanu Reeves’ participation in ‘Sponge On The Run’.
The character of Spongebob, known in Latin America as SpongeBob has become one of the most important in recent years, having a very successful series, in addition to several films, the latest ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’, which premiered in mid-2020 on the Netflix platform and one of the big surprises was a participation by Keanu Reeves.
In an interview with TV Line, writer / director Tim Hill revealed the reason for Keanu Reeves’ involvement in ‘Sponge On The Run’ and apparently always considered the actor for this role:
“When I wrote the character, I still had Keanu in my head, so I never had another person that we were thinking of. It was so lucky that he said, ‘Sure, I will. We did little drawings of Keanu long before he did. he agreed, he was in the movie. We had temporary voices doing it and the momentum was just too much. “