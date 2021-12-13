Keanu Reeves and what we can learn from his 90s style

Keanu reeves He is one of the great gifts of the universe for humanity, not only is he a great actor, he is also a great person (look for some stories about him on the Internet and you will confirm it) and he has a great sense of style with which he shows that You don’t need to be fancy, flashy, or jump on every trend to look good.

Thanks to John Wick, The Matrix Resurrections and the return of Bill and Ted, Keanu Reeves He is going through the best moment of his career, but it is those same projects that remind us that he was one of the great promises of cinema from the beginning and an icon of the 90s, known for leading a lifestyle that is luxurious and for always wear looks that were practical, functional and with a cool touch that only men who dress well can achieve without trying too hard.

As an actor, it is clear that Reeves He is one of the greats, but in his personal life he prefers simple things, without complications and without drawing too much attention, that is one of the reasons why the whole world loves him, and why he has become one of those style icons that make us want to emulate them all the time.

Just like Keanu is back at the movies, 90s style It’s one of the strongest trends in fashion (for women and men), and the best part is that the actor who brought Neo to life left us with a few lessons that can (and should) continue to be used today.

Keanu Reeves and his 90s style lessons:

A blazer makes everything more formal

Keanu Reeves and his suit with tshirt Jeff Kravitz

Until the most basic t-shirt, the pair of jeans that you wear over and over again can be seen more “To wear”If you add a blazer. This is a classic combination that was all over the place in the 90s, but is also a staple of masculine style that is timeless and never looks old or outdated.