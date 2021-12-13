Keanu Reeves admits he hasn’t played Cyberpunk 2077, contradicting CD Projekt Red

These days Keanu Reeves has regained all the prominence thanks to the imminent premiere of Matrix Resurrections and, in the world of videogames, with the spectacular technical demo The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience that demonstrates the possibilities of the new generation. Precisely in an interview with The Verge about Epic Games technology and many other topics Neo’s actor and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) have answered certain questions, and some of them had to do with Cyberpunk 2077, the role-playing game from CD Projekt RED.

Reeves plays Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 and appeared in several spots of the game; According to the Polish developer, the actor had played it and “loves it”, but it seems that the new statements confirm that in reality Reeves has not been at the controls of the title – neither that nor the other. “Do you play video games?” Asks the interviewer. “No,” he answers twice. “Not even Cyberpunk? “says the medium. “No, I mean I’ve seen demos but never played it,” admits Reeves.

There is no problem that the actor is not a player, but the answer contradicts what Adam Kiciński, president and CEO of CD Projekt had said last year: “He has played it,” Kiciński began by responding. “But, as far as I know, he hasn’t finished it yet. But he has definitely played it and loves it“.

Keanu Reeves doesn’t care about mods to have sex with him in Cyberpunk 2077

After talking about the game, The interviewer reveals to the actor that there are mods to have sex with him and that it was one of the most common requests among many players, something that Reeves was unaware of. He is not upset, on the contrary, he celebrates the news. Then the conversation drifts to the possibilities of doing a sex business with your digital avatar.

The mod, however, was withdrawn by CD Projekt as their “most important rule about user-generated content, game mods in particular, is that it cannot be harmful with others. In the case of modeling changes , especially those that involve explicit situations, can be considered so by people who allow us to use their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077“.