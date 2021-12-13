Johnny Depp will have access to Amber Heard’s cell phone; will try to prove that the photos of the attacks were falsified

Divorce between Amber heard Y Johnny depp It has become one of the most controversial in Hollywood, not only because they are two very famous actors, but because of all the disputes that have been generated around the case. The most relevant moment of the case occurred when Depp accused his ex of falsify photographs to deliver as evidence.

In case it can be proven that the actress falsified the photos of her injuries, after an alleged physical abuse in 2015, Heard I could go to prison. Y Johnny depp has dealt a very important blow in the case, since a judge granted him access to his ex-wife’s phone to search for evidence and original photographs.

In 2015 the Los Angeles police responded to a call for help from Amber heard, who had filed a complaint for domestic violence against Johnny depp. Upon arrival, the police officers found no injuries or signs of violence, a fact that raised suspicions from the beginning.

Johnny Depp struck a major blow in the case against Amber Heard

Amber Heard received $ 7 million in divorce

According to Benjamin Chew, attorney for Johnny depp, the actress and her friends would have manufactured the photographs, to be able to get a restraining order and also request 7 million dollars in the divorce agreement. Defenders of the actor and director They seek to show that the alleged assaults never happened.

In the accusations, Amber heard He assured that he had a broken nose, bruises on his eyes and injuries on his lips, as a result of the alleged attacks.

In addition, the attorneys for Johnny depp They assured that the actress has not been able to prove that the 7 million dollars of the divorce agreement have been donated to a children’s hospital, as promised in the contract. He even said that the photos were manipulated by an application called Photo 3, which is used to edit images.

Amber Heard may have faked the photos of the assaults

