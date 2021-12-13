Johnny Depp | Amber Heard: Zack Snyder would have told Warner Bros not to fire the actress

In mid-February 2021 a news item starring Amber heard exploded in the industry, following the report of the Forbes Magazine which announced the dismissal of the actress from ‘Aquaman 2. There they indicated that the reason for this was the legal conflict with Johnny deppBut then they clarified the situation and finally did not kick her out. A rumor emerged in recent days: Did you stay because of Zack Snyder?

After the information from Forbes, the site was added Sausage Roll, who also gave the same version of events, although revealing a totally different reason: she would have been fired for having breached her contract because she was not in good physical condition, but today we know that all of these were false rumors.

Ryan parker, American media journalist The Hollywood Reporter, wrote on his Twitter account: “A reliable source said that reports that Amber Heard was fired from Aquaman 2 are inaccurate”. However, it did not clarify whether this information arose from the environment of Heard or the famous producer.

+ Did Zack Snyder ask Warner Bros. not to fire Amber Heard?

According to the insider Daniel richtman, recognized for providing truthful data on these matters, Zack Snyder spoke with Warner Bros. executives and told them they should count on the actress for their next projects, since the director has good references from her when they worked together, in addition to being set companions again in the new recordings of the Snyder cut. So far neither party has made statements about this.

It would not be something strange, since Amber heard Y Zack snyder They have referred very well to each other publicly when the filmmaker was part of ‘Justice League’ (2017). Recently the actress said she was excited to see the true story the director wanted to tell, which will officially arrive on March 18th and you can see it in Latin America.