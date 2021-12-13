Joaquín Reyes is Nicolas Cage: “When I die they will embalm me, although my face is already embalmed”

Nicolas Cage He is one of the best known international actors and there is no project that can resist him. Act, produce .. “I’m full, All the faces that I can put on, I actually shit on myself“, he says very convinced.

In his latest project, Pig, the story is told of a lonely hermit who lives with his pig and whose world collapses the day it disappears. “Then by deep face They are going to put my face on the piglet “, says the actor, who assures that his conversations with the animal are very interesting.

The actor has worked a lot in recent years and now he does not stop releasing films. “I went to Romania and a Romanian gave me a branch that he told me he was going to guide me, and now the branch says with the scripts ‘this yes, this no’ “, reveals the interpreter, who gave some very powerful statements about his last premiere in the cinema:” It is a very fat smoke “.

Nicolas Cage has not stopped doing amazing things despite the pandemic. “I bought the head of a Mongolian dinosaurThen I also bought a reduced head, I have it as a paperweight although sometimes it hits me a little bit, “says the actor, who as if that were not enough a mausoleum in the shape of a pyramid has been made to pass the remains.” When I die they go to me to embalm by the Egyptian rite, although my face is already embalmed, “he explains about how he wants his funeral to be.

The other day Nicolas Cage was mistaken for a homeless man in a restaurant and was thrown out, what do you remember from that moment? “I began to hit voices, to look for peleíilla and I urinated on myself”, assures the actor, who seems that it gives a little to the birdseed.

