Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and new dress on the red carpet

Last April 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they confirmed what until then had been a rumor, your return as a couple. Thus began a new chapter in the history of the tandem popularly known as Benifer after their previous courtship that ended in 2003. A return that also occurred on the red carpet last September when they both posed very in love at the Venice Film Festival. Now moment deja vu during the premiere of the actor’s latest film, The Tender Bar. An occasion in which the actress and singer has once again caused a sensation with her look.

A very seductive princess look

Last afternoon the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood (Los Angeles) became the chosen setting for the presentation of the film The Tender Bar. A film directed by George Clooney and in which the protagonists can see Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan or Lily Rabe, among others. Accompanying her love, Jennifer Lopez did not want to miss this premiere and, once again as we pointed out, she became the Most Viral Red Carpet Star for his choice of fashion, which, as in Venice, was marked by a seductive style.

In a princess style and in a sweetened pastel blue tone, Jennifer Lopez has worn a dress of Elie saab which is part of your collection Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/2022, which took special inspiration from the floral world. It is a creation that, in addition to presenting a deep neckline in V, has the semitransparent skirt, thereby enhancing the super-seductive effect of the garment. This design is also accompanied by a very stylizing detail, as it presents a velvet belt shaped like a bow that refines the silhouette. As accessories and jewelry, the actress and singer opts for long diamond earrings and clutch pearly pattern Lily by Tyler Ellis.

Your seductive bet in Venice

During the latest edition of La Mostra, Jennifer Lopez made a look viral which featured a very suggestive dress also with pronounced neckline (this time, accompanied by jewel-detail), mermaid line and skirt with opening and ruffles at the hem. On this occasion, the actress and singer bet on another Lebanese designer like Elie Saab, Georges Hobeika. And, likewise, he directed his gaze to the Haute Couture collection Fall / Winter 2021-2022. She culminated her styling on Italian soil with Cartier jewels, a Judith Leiber Smooth clutch and Jimmy Choo platform sandals.





